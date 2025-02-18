The Finsihing Room of Paul Walser's Hat Factory

Paul Walser & Co Limited was a London hat manufacturer that expanded into Luton in 1900s, first setting up shop in Guildford Street, before moving their operations to Dudley Street.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1929, the company began laying foundations for a brand-new landmark premises which would be visible from the railway line.

This photograph was taken in the early 1930s in the hat finishing room of the company’s grand purpose-built factory on the corner of Midland Road and Dudley Street. It shows around fifty people fixing ribbons and trimmings to felt hats made onsite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this period, the company employed hundreds of local craftspeople. It is said that Luton retained high employment levels during the ‘great slump’ that affected much of Britain during the 1930s thanks to both the engineering industry and hat trade. Local papers reported that 200 local staff from the Walser factory enjoyed a summer outing to Clacton in 1931 on seven coaches. By 1935, nine coaches were needed to bring the 300-stong employees on a day trip to Southend.

1930 Advert

When the Duke of Kent visited Luton for the grand opening of the current Town Hall in 1936, he also enjoyed a tour of the Walser factory, which was skirted in royal blue bunting. At the time, the Luton News reported that the royal visitor, “showed lively interest in all that he saw” and that he left Luton with, “the cheers of the milliners ringing in his ears”.

Hats which were designed and manufactured in this building were marketed under the Reslaw brand (which is Walser spelled backwards) and promoted to a high fashion clientele, with advertisements appearing in magazines such as The Tatler with the strapline, ‘The Master Touch in Millinery’.

During the Second World War most of the factory was occupied by Percival’s for the manufacture of parts for Mosquito aircraft. Paul Walser and Co retained a presence in the town until at least the 1950s, and the company continued trading until at least the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building went on to become Charlie Brown’s nightclub. Today, it sports a three-story extension on top and is used for housing. In the book The Hat Industry of Luton and its Buildings, English Heritage notes that the building has suffered from, ‘unsympathetic additions which are out of proportion with the original building’.

Reslaw hats are still considered to be fine examples of those produced during this period, with examples from the 1930s and 1940s held in the Textiles and Fashion Collection of the Victoria & Albert Museum, London. It is likely that some of the women shown here had a hand in creating those exhibits.