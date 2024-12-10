Luton Yesteryear: Santa at Partridge’s

For decades, children in Luton were enchanted by the increasingly extravagant Christmas displays in Partridge’s of Chapel Street – and a visit to the store in December was not complete without a visit to Santa’s Grotto.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opened in 1901 to house the new ‘Luton Cycle Emporium’, Partridge’s traded until 1980 in the town and quickly diversified beyond bicycles. Shown here in the 1950s, the store was famed locally for its Christmas festivities and events. Over the years these included a children’s theatre, toy fairs, and, of course, a resident Father Christmas.

The management typically advertised in the Luton News for the role of Santa in October, and Saint Nick himself was often interviewed for the paper as the big day approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One such job ad read, ‘Do you believe in Father Christmas? If so, introduce him to Partridges of Chapel Street, Luton, for part-time pleasant employment in their Christmas Grotto’.

Partridge's, Luton

The Santa Claus who was interviewed by the Luton News in 1953 said, at that point, he had held the role for three years but wished to remain anonymous. Perhaps he is the gentleman behind the beard in this picture? He told the reporter that he had discussed Father Christmas with children so much, “I nearly believe it myself”. At 74-years-old, he also shared that he hoped to fill the role for many more years. However, that was not to be the case. By 1954 a new Santa had taken the reigns.

Sixty-five-year-old Mr C H Grummitt, of 30 Highfield-road, stepped into the role after he retired from the Skefko Ball Bearing Co. Ltd. Describing that year’s grotto, the Luton News reporter observed, “Outside his little shop the lollipop trees grow beside a flood-lit fountain and the scene is so delightful that many a toddler fails to spot Santa Claus until parents begin to show impatience”. On his new position, Mr Grummitt said, “The parents like to see Father Christmas almost as much as the children do… Many children up to eleven believe in Father Christmas. I think the idea is more popular than ever – it will never die out.”

News that The Entertainer toy shop in Luton town centre is set to close in January means that local children will soon have one less toy shop to visit. However, for this month at least, little ones are still able to visit Santa locally. Father Christmas can currently be seen in the Enchanted Grotto at Luton Point, at Wardown House, and driving around the streets of Luton on Smiley Sam in aid of Keech Hospice Care.