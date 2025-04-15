Luton Yesteryear: The ABC Savoy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recent visitors to Luton Town Centre may have noticed that the long-derelict ABC Cinema is now covered in a colourful 1930s-inspired mural by artist Sarah Hodgkins.

The dilapidated building at the heart of the George Street Conservation Area has now stood empty and neglected for almost quarter of a century, however it was previously a luxurious and stylish venue which provided entertainment for generations of Lutonions.

The once grand picture palace opened as The Savoy on October the 17th 1938. The building was designed for Associated British Cinemas (ABC) by William Riddell Glen and built on land leased from Luton Council (then Luton Corporation). The interior was said to be decorated in shades of pink and green, with plush pink carpets and staff sporting a smart green uniform. The Savoy changed its name to the ABC in 1961 and it became a three-screen multiplex in 1971. Between 1987 and 1996 it was known as the Cannon cinema.

This photograph, taken in 1957, shows the art-deco building at the height of its glory, when post-war audiences craved the magic of the movies and the excitement of Cinemascope. The posters shown here are advertising The Tommy Steele Story, a film which dramatised the pop-idol’s rise to fame and starred the man himself.

The ABC Savoy, Luton, 1957

After 63 years serving the town, the three-screen cinema closed its doors for the last time on the 23rd of November 2000 following a ‘commercial review’ by its owners. This was just two short years after the opening of the 11-screen Cineworld cinema on Bridge Street.

The new mural to the front of the building is reported to include elements suggested by locals following an online survey, with Luton references including Vauxhall Motors, the film Blinded by the Light, and local singer and songwriter Myles Smith, who won the prestigious Rising Star Award at the 2025 BRIT Awards. However, behind the interesting new façade, this striking building remains empty and unused 25 years after the ABC Savoy’s closure.