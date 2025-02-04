Luton Yesteryear: The Famous Charlie Irons - Luton’s Last Town Crier

In the days before social media, TV, and even universal literacy, Lutonians had to hear their news on the street.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For decades, Charlie Irons was one of the best known and eccentric figures in the town. Wearing a smart blue and gold uniform and top hat - and armed with an ornate crown-topped staff and hand bell - he could be relied upon to bellow out news, announcements, advertisements, and public proclamations as well as biblical quotations.

Born on the 20th of August, 1863 in Cockernhoe, just outside of Luton, Charles Arthur Irons came from a family of town criers, or ‘news agents’. The 1881 census shows a 16-year-old Charlie living at 25 Church Street with his parents and six siblings. His father is listed as ‘head crier’, and he and his 13-year-old brother Horatio as ‘town crier assistants’. By 1891, the census shows Charlie’s mother, Elizabeth, was by then a widow. Elizabeth, Charlie and Horatio have all listed their professions as ‘news advertising agents’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On public documents his employer is listed as both the ‘Lord of the Manor’ and the ‘Borough of Luton’. His profession is listed variously as ‘town crier’, ‘bellman’, ‘pound warden’, ‘bill poster’, ‘herald of the Hoo’ and ‘advertising agent’. Indeed, as well as crying information on the streets, he had responsibility for putting up posters and catching and impounding stray animals - which he held in his facility on the corner of Windmill Street until a fine was paid to secure their release. While he had no fixed position for his proclamations, Charlie could often be seen shouting from the top of St Mary’s Church tower. It is said that he would announce the coming of the seasons, marriage announcements, historical facts, and lost and found items in addition to the required declarations.

Luton's Charles Irons and the Court Leet Jury

Charlie was said to be an ardent salvationist and could always be relied upon for advice on how to live a good Christian life. A Luton News article from 1954 reveals that he was often referred to as ‘Salvation Charlie’. In the Salvation Army has was known as ‘Envoy Irons’.

While he lived with his mother until at least his late forties, by 1921 Charlie recorded as living with his wife, Sarah Jane, on Hitchin Road. By this point they are both in their fifties.

This photograph, taken in 1902 outside the old Corn Exchange shows Charles (on the left) with the Court Leet jury, which officially appointed the role of ‘Bellman’. The tradition of the Court Leet dated back to medieval times, when churches were responsible for passing judgement on crimes. By 1939, all its powers had lapsed and had passed on to the Magistrates Court. The days of the profession of town crier were also numbered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton’s last town crier saw – and no-doubt reported – many great changes and events during his long career. He witnessed the invention of the motor car and aeroplane, the death of Queen Victoria, the sinking of the titanic, and the start of WWII.

Mr Irons died in 1941 at the Three Counties Hospital in Arlesey, at the age of 78. He had continued working until at least his mid-seventies, playing a central role in Luton life for almost six decades. By the time he retired he had replaced his bell with a megaphone. For many years, the legend of Charlie Irons persevered, and the phrase “tell it to Charlie Irons” was used locally in response to unsolicited gossip. However, today, relatively few Luton residents will remember this colourful character.