Luton Yesteryear: The fortune teller of Inkerman Street

Along with spiritualism and an interest in the occult, fortune telling was a popular pursuit in Victorian Britain. However, the Luton authorities seem to have had little tolerance when it came to palm readers operating in the town.

In 1900, Phyllis Leslie Tempest – a self-proclaimed ‘crystal seer’ - made national headlines when she was charged with practicing palmistry under the Vagrancy Act and prosecuted for ‘using subtle craft or means, to wit palmistry, to deceive her Majesty’s subjects’. Evidence suggested that ‘Hypatia’, as she was known to her customers, had had a great number of people consulting her at her address at 32 Inkerman Street in late 1899 and early 1900 and had been very successful in her business.

Described as a ‘fashionably attired’ and ‘lady-like’ by the press, Tempest she was labelled by the prosecution as a ‘rouge’ and a ‘vagabond’. During the trial, several of her clients were called as witnesses. It transpired that her premises had been under surveillance by the local police force and that a police sergeant had sent in his 19-year-old daughter to gather evidence without her knowledge. ‘Hypatia’ was eventually arrested by the two most senior officials in the Luton police force.

During the trial, Clara Burgess, Police Surgeant Burgess’s teenage daughter, told the Court that her father had offered her one shilling to visit the fortune teller. She did not know at the time that she was going for the police, and admitted that, had she gone for her own amusement, she would have had no complaint. The palmist told her she was self-willed, scientific, and was well-adapted to music.

Gertrude Coe, a straw-hat worker living on Winsdon Road, told the Court she paid one shilling for a 10-minute consultation with the clairvoyant on a recommendation from friends. She was told that she would marry an engineer when she was 22, before becoming a widow. She would find a second husband - a man of independent means – before she was 27.

Officers who were watching the house reported a ‘continual stream of customers’ and also that clients were, at times, refused admission because the premises could simply not accommodate them.

In court it transpired that ‘Hypatia’ had previously given a week’s worth of lectures at the Corn Exchange on the topics of Palmistry and Clairvoyance – and paid Luton Corporation 17 shillings a night for the privilege. Tempest’s defence argued that palmistry was indulged in with impunity in high circles and at fashionable bazars, and also that the advice given by clairvoyants was – in many instances – helpful.

Nevertheless, Hypatia was found guilty and fined £10 – that would be over £1000 today. The maximum sentence for such a crime at the time was three months imprisonment or a £25 fine.

The fact that Phyllis was found guilty of the offence seems to have caused some controversy locally, with many pointing out the double standards employed by the authorities. It was implied that Hypatia’s business was targeted because she – and the clients who visited - were working women, operating in an industrial town outside the capital.

As an opinion piece in the Luton Times and Advertiser pointed out, “The London police authorities are placed in an invidious position by the mistaken zeal of the provincial force. Evidently, the defendant has mistaken the field of her operations and should have promised there and then to transfer her professional duties to the West End of London, where similar ‘subtle craft’ is not interfered with, but tacitly approved”. Another article notes that, “similar prosecutions have taken place at Liverpool and Leeds, but the practice or art of palmistry is certainly condoned elsewhere”.

The true identity of ‘Hypatia’ is shrouded in mystery. As a newspaper of the time reported, “beyond the statement that she was born in India 32 years ago, even her best friends confess they know nothing of her career or position”. We don’t when ‘Hypatia’ left Luton, or where she went after. Maybe she did decide to practice her craft in the West End of London after all. She wasn’t the last person to be prosecuted for telling fortunes in Luton, though. There are reports of several women being fined for the same offence in the town throughout the early part of the twentieth century, including Caroline Cook of St. Ann’s Road in 1905, ‘Madame Read’ of Guildford Street in 1907, and Gertrude Garrett of Church Street in 1907. There was clearly an appetite for clairvoyance locally.

Of the named witnesses who gave evidence at Hypatia’s trial, we do know that Gertrude Coe, did, in fact, go on to wed an engineer. In 1907 she married Albert Swain, who later worked at Hayward Tyler. There doesn’t seem to have been a second husband though. Clara Burgess, the policeman’s daughter, did have two husbands. She married Henry Steer, a baker, in 1908. Together they had two children. After she was widowed in 1917, she married Ernest French, a fruiterer, in 1929.