Luton Yesteryear: The Richard III

This week’s news that O’Shea’s on Castle Street is shutting up shop after almost 40 years in business has left fans of the pub reeling. However, its closure marks the end of a much longer history of the site.

In social media posts published on the 24th of November 2024, it was announced that the venue will be closing its doors for the final time after this year’s festive season. The announcement also detailed how Con and Della opened for the first time in May 1991, just minutes after they finished assembling the furniture.

When the Luton News covered the pub’s launch, it reported that although the opening was not advertised, ‘word had spread like a forest fire around the local Irish community and by the middle of the evening the place was packed and jumping with customers singing and dancing to the Irish country sound of Noel Lennon’. Landlord, Con O’Shea, commented, “We just wanted to quietly open the doors on Wednesday and ease ourselves in gently”.

Known as the ‘singing landlord’, before becoming a publican Con spent over 20 years playing the accordion and singing professionally in Ireland, Britain and New York. He appeared on ITV’s New Faces in 1976. His venue offered live music seven days a week, an in-house band, and traditional Sunday lunches.

King Richard III c.1960

When interviewed in October 1991, Con told the Luton News, “There is always something going on in here in the way of entertainment, but music is not the most important thing. My idea is that good food is equally important, as is a cosy, friendly atmosphere and good service. These are the things that people have a right to demand from a pub today”.

While Con has now passed away, the family still holds the licence. The O’shea’s have undoubtedly made the place their own with their signature menu and line-up of live music, they’re not the first family to have managed the establishment for decades.

Originally known as The King Richard III, 115 Castle Street was a row of cottages when it was converted into a pub around 1846. The original structure was demolished in the 1930s by local brewery J W Green’s and replaced with the art-deco building that remains today.

For 35 years, between 1917 and 1953, the premises was managed by the Solomon family, with daughter Violet acting as manageress for the lion’s share of that time.

The 1921 Census shows Violet Alice Solomon, then aged seven, living at the pub with her parents, three siblings, an uncle and a cousin. Her father, John Soloman, is shown as being born in Sydney, Australia in 1876. It is said that his grandfather, Isaac – or Ikey - Solomon, was one of the most notorious criminals in early 19th century England, and the man that Charles Dickens based the character of Fagin on.

The 1939 Register shows a 25-year-old Violet Alice living at the premises under her married name, Mrs Ellis. She is listed as a ‘public house manageress’ and her husband, Charles Ellis, is credited as a ‘manager’. Her father is still listed as ‘publican’. However, after her father died in 1952, Violet was forced to leave the home and business that she loved.

In her fantastic book, The Last Landlady, Laura Thompson, details her grandmother Violet’s memories inhabiting and managing the Luton pub – and the reason she had to hand over the keys of the establishment.

Violet had expected to take over the Richard when her father died, however, despite her success in running the premises during her father’s lifetime, the brewery was unwilling to hand over the licence of such a large and busy business to an unmarried woman (she had divorced almost a decade earlier). She was instead offered the opportunity to take over The Cross Keys in nearby Totternhoe. The book claims that Violet was the first woman in England to be given a publican’s licence in her own right (as neither a wife nor a widow), although this is unsubstantiated.

Violet’s hand-me-down memories of both businesses - named only as the ‘new pub’ and the ‘old pub’ in the book - offer a unique perspective on life in Luton and Bedfordshire in the early part of the 20th century, as well as an insight into local characters who would otherwise be forgotten.

I wonder if there is an O’Shea’s book in the pipeline? I’m sure there are some tales to tell.