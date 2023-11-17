Restoration works start on historic Dunstable shop fronts - including former Moore's
Dunstable is getting a facelift as restoration works are due to start on historic shop fronts in the town centre.
Work is about to start to reinstate the former Moore’s shop fronts at 21 to 23 High Street South. The venture is part of Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone, run by Dunstable Town Council and supported by Historic England.
The roof and first floor windows of both properties will be restored by DJ Russell contractors, which will open up the closed commercial space on the ground floor. Under proposed development plans, the properties would also be used for residential accommodation.
Dunstable town mayor Cllr Liz Jones said: "I am delighted to witness the careful and dedicated restoration of the shop front at 21-23 High Street South.
“The historic Moore's building is a monumental asset to Dunstable’s High Street. The works to preserve the character and heritage of the building will revitalise its purpose and secure a future where the building remains integral to the Dunstable Conservation Area for generations to come.’’
Tony Calladine, East of England regional director at Historic England, said: “It’s great to see the repair and restoration of 21-23 High Street South get underway. These buildings have fascinating local history and I look forward to seeing their character revealed and the properties revitalised for future use.”
Number 21 first appeared in records in 1793, and was rented by James Tibbett, who started the town’s first newspaper, The Dunstable Chronicle. The current shopfront dates back to around 1963 and has been vacant since 2008.