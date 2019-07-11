12 photos that will take you back to a night out in Luton in the 2000s
Join us on a short nostalgic ride back to 2000s as we look at the popular Luton pubs and clubs whose doors have now shut.
We've scoured the Luton News archives to bring you the best of those now-gone venues that made Luton the place to be.
1. Liquid, Envy and Chicago's - Gordon Street
The triple whammy of Liquid, Envy and Chicago's was the rite of passage for many a first night out in Luton. After closing in 2015, the site is now undergoing renovation into flats.
Google
other
2. RuFios - Bute Street
Short-lived RuFios wine bar opened in Bute Street in 2005, on the site of the former Cooper's Arms. The bar was closed by 2010 and is now occupied by The Desert Rose restaurant.
jpimedia
3. The Bedfordshire Yeoman - Dallow Road
The Bedfordshire Yeoman was situated at 214 Dallow Road. This pub was demolished in 2013. A Jewsons building supplies store now stands on the site.
jpimedia
4. The Barn Owl - Leyhill Drive
The Barn Owl was situated on Leyhill Drive but was was demolished in March 2012 and replaced by housing.
jpimedia
View more