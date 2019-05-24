8 of the best beer gardens in Luton to enjoy a drink in the sun
When the weather gets warm, there are few better places to enjoy a drink than in a beer garden.
If you are planning to indulge in a drink or two this weekend, you can soak up some sun at these pubs around Luton, which all boast a sociable outdoor space.
1. The Jolly Milliner
Visitors can make the most of the warm weather in the beer garden of this Greene King pub, which has a range of pub classics on the menu. There is also a decked area with heating and lighting for when things get cooler.
Serving a wide selection of beers, wines and spirits from around the world, alongside an array of Mediterranean dishes, this welcoming country pub has something to cater for every taste, and visitors can dine inside or out.
This quirky pub has been run by the same landlady for more than 30 years and is a popular haunt among sports fans, having TVs in both bars. There are a diverse range of beers on offer to try, as well as a pub garden area.
Dishing up breakfasts, hearty mains and a selection of delicious desserts, all tastes are well catered for at this pub restaurant. And for those sunny days, there is a beer garden for indulging in a tipple in the sun.