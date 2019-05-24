9 jobs on offer at Luton Airport right now
Luton Airport has a multitude of exciting positions currently up for grabs, so if you are looking for a change in career, there’s plenty to choose from.
These are nine of the best jobs currently being advertised at Luton Airport right now. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Bartender - Bella Italia Luton Airport
Our ideal candidate would be: Happy and smiling personality is key! Committed to offering our guests an amazing, memorable experience. bit.ly/2K0TaZH
Shutterstock
other
2. Baggage Handler / Ramp Agent - HRGO Recruitment
HRGO are currently recruiting for Baggage Handlers/Ramp Agent working at the ever-expanding Luton Airport. bit.ly/2wqKQux
Shutterstock
other
3. Customer Service Assistant - World Duty Free
As a Customer Service Assistant with World Duty Free you will have a good knowledge of all our products throughout the store. bit.ly/2W3Vh6r
Shutterstock
other
4. Customer Service Assistant within Victoria's Secret - World Duty Free
As a Customer Service Assistant with World Duty Free within the Victorias Secret Boutique, you will have good knowledge of Victorias Secret products. bit.ly/2HVe1uX
Shutterstock
other
View more