9 of the best breakfast spots in Luton according to Tripadvisor
If breakfast is your favourite meal of the day, then there are plenty of places to indulge in Luton.
These are nine of the best breakfast spots in Luton, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Bella Italia
Hungry before my flight so decided on a cooked breakfast. Service was excellent and the breakfast was beautifully cooked. Decent coffee too! TripAdvisor reviewer
Shutterstock
other
2. The Hardware Cafe
Good prices, good value for money, AMAZING service. Will definitely be back! TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
3. The Nearest Cafe
Went here because of good reviews. Wow. Huge portions. Well worth the money. Had full English but it would have done two of us. Did not eat for rest of day! TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
4. Cafe Zandras
Fantastic little cafe. The service was great and the quality of food was superb. Would definitely visit again. Thank you for an amazing breakfast Zandras. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
View more