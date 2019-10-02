Breakfast

9 of the best breakfast spots in Luton according to Tripadvisor

If breakfast is your favourite meal of the day, then there are plenty of places to indulge in Luton.

These are nine of the best breakfast spots in Luton, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Hungry before my flight so decided on a cooked breakfast. Service was excellent and the breakfast was beautifully cooked. Decent coffee too! TripAdvisor reviewer

1. Bella Italia

Shutterstock
Good prices, good value for money, AMAZING service. Will definitely be back! TripAdvisor reviewer

2. The Hardware Cafe

Google
Went here because of good reviews. Wow. Huge portions. Well worth the money. Had full English but it would have done two of us. Did not eat for rest of day! TripAdvisor reviewer

3. The Nearest Cafe

Google
Fantastic little cafe. The service was great and the quality of food was superb. Would definitely visit again. Thank you for an amazing breakfast Zandras. TripAdvisor reviewer

4. Cafe Zandras

Google
