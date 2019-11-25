Argos in Luton urgently recalls safety gates over fears a child may get trapped

A number of Argos' Cuggl safety gates are being recalled over potential safety issues.

Known for being the go-to catalogue retailer where you can buy just about anything and everything, you might want to read on if you've ever bought a safety gate to protect your little ones.

The Cuggl safety gates affected

The company is recalling seven Cuggl safety gates over potential safety issues, which may result in a child getting trapped.

According to Argos, which has stores in the The Mall Shopping Centre and Luton Retail Park, extensive testing has identified some gates may fail to consistently meet all the required safety standards.

The store wrote in the recall: "If you purchased one of the safety gates below under the brand Cuggl, STOP USING IT IMMEDIATELY and return it to an Argos store for a full refund (by cash or debit card). You will not need a receipt. The Cuggl brand label can be seen on the gate, usually on the top panel."

The Cuggl safety gates affected are:

Where to find the logo

Cuggl Autoclose Metal Gate: Cat no. 7076879

Cuggl Metal & Wood Gate: Cat no. 7025112

Cuggl Wooden Extending Gate: Cat no. 7065426

Cuggl 7cm Pressure Fit Extension Kit: Cat no. 7063868

Cuggl Pressure Fit Safety Gate: Cat no. 7036613

Cuggl Extra Wide Hallway Gate: Cat no. 7060225

Cuggl Extra Wide Adjustable Gate: Cat no. 6879613