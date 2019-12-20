No-one wants to start the New Year with rubbish everywhere.

Still, with the best will in the world, Christmas time sure can get messy.

You might need to squash the rubbish down extra hard at the end of December. Picture: Shutterstock

From torn up wrapping paper, to food packaging, uneaten leftovers and a glass bottle or two, there's just a lot of stuff to be scrapped.

With bin collection dates disrupted by the Christmas holidays, make sure you stay on top of the mess with this quick guide to the Christmas and New Year bin collection dates.

Read More: These are the UK’s favourite Christmas chocolates ranked by region - including Quality Street, Roses and Celebrations

When will the bins be collected over this year’s festive period?

The council website can also advise you on how to dispose of your Christmas tree. Picture: Shutterstock

Luton Borough Council have confirmed the following schedule for bin collections over the holiday period:

- Bins due to be collected on Tuesday 24 December will be collected on Monday 23 December.

- Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Tuesday 24 December.

- Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Friday 27 December.

- Bins due to be collected on Friday 27 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December

- Bins due to be collected on Tuesday 31 December will be collected on Monday 30 December.

- Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Tuesday 31 December.

For more information, visit the Luton Borough Council website.