Luton plays host to event celebrating the impact of top black racing drivers

An event celebrating and recognising the impact black racing drivers have had on motor sport is being held at Luton Carnival Arts Centre tomorrow (Thursday).

To celebrate Black History Month, Next Racing Generation (NRG) is hosting an audience with Hall of Fame Black racing drivers Tony Chambers, Winston Graham and Clive Anderson.

In partnership with Watford African Caribbean Association (WACA), the free event will take place on October 21, at the Carnival Arts Centre from 7-.8.30pm and will be hosted by Dee Bailey of RealTalk with Simply Deez.

Racing star Clive Anderson out on the track

Those unable to attend in person will be able to watch and take part in the event virtually.

There will be inspirational and adrenaline packed stories from Chambers, Graham, Anderson and NRG founder Carol Glenn, followed by a Q&A.

Graham raced in the 1980s, going from Superkarts in a 250cc Linx kart before turning to Formula Ford 1600 for a few years until 1987 and Formula Ford 2000 in both the BBC Grandstand FF2000 Championship and the Mobile FF2000 Championship in 1988.

NRG was founded by Carol Glenn in 2020 to challenge and change motorsport to enable a more diverse and inclusive industry. The pioneering company is committed to encouraging more students from diverse backgrounds to study STEM subjects at university as a pathway to a career in motorsport.

With services in Race Management, Media Training, Driver Coaching and Mentoring and Training, NRG is targeted to be the go-to Academy.

Said Carol: “The world of motorsports has existed as an exclusive club; Lewis Hamilton has for all the right reasons shaken up the status quo.

"Our Black Hall of Fame drivers undoubtedly would have turned heads and experienced the harshness of the industry as “outsiders” as they made their mark in the sport. This event is about recognizing their massive contribution to the sport, to be transported to their heydays on the track and hopefully inspire a new generation of drivers.”

Register here for free to attend https://www.eventbrite.com/e/audience-with-hall-of-fame-of-black-racing-drivers-tickets.