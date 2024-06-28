UK’s leading rapid EV charging network opens new site in Stotfold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

InstaVolt the UK’s largest public electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging network, has installed three new charging points in Stotfold.

Three rapid charging stations are now located at Co-op, Mulberry Close which has a range of food and drinks available, for EV drivers to enjoy while charging. This latest addition brings the first InstaVolt EV charging site to the Hitchin area.

The site features one fully accessible bay with 1.2m of additional space on either side. The charger is installed flush to the ground and the charger has been designed with lower screens and an improved cable management system to allow for easier manoeuvrability.

Delvin Lane, the CEO of InstaVolt said: “We’re delighted to bring more of our award-winning rapid chargers to the area, with class-leading reliability InstaVolt is on hand to offer a fast charge that will get drivers back on the road in no time.

InstaVolt Rapid Chargers

“EV drivers can be confident that when they arrive at the Co-op. They’ll find an easy to use charger with payment by contactless debit or credit card, as well as being able to enjoy the on-site driver amenities.”

He added: “With an extensive, fully nationwide network, EV drivers are never far away from an InstaVolt rapid charger. When embarking on a long journey, just a little bit of route planning in advance using search engines or InstaVolt’s own App, makes life easier.

There are now more than 1,110,000 fully electric cars on Britain’s roads and with new models coming onto the market, consumers have never had a bigger or more affordable choice of vehicle.

With plans to install 10,000 rapid chargers by 2030, InstaVolt currently has more than 1,560 chargers across the country and is installing at a faster rate than any other charge point operator.

Voted as one of Britain’s top rapid charging networks, InstaVolt’s chargers are easy to use and take contactless payment: there’s no need to sign up and no subscription required.