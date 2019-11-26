Christmas lights switch on with a difference for Luton!

Luton was treated to Christmas lights switch on with a difference this year, with a spectacular light show projected from the town hall and a flash mob by Next Generation Youth Theatre as part of the celebrations.

Lighting up Luton took place on Saturday (November 23) with special guests the PJ Masks courtesy of Luton BID and a stage packed with local artists and performers, arranged by Lee Drummond and Luton in Harmony.

Luton Christmas lights 2019

Finbar Irish Line Dancers, Warriorz Dance Group, singers Konnie Deppe, Conroy Berry and the Big Music Company Choir - to name a few - all took to the stage despite the rain, with the Peter Honegan Band performing backing tracks all day.

Luton Youth Music Funk Orchestra performed in the build up to the actual switch on, joined by the Mayor of Luton and Luton’s Best Award winners Courtney Powdrill, Jordan Thomas and Rana Miah. Immediately after the Christmas lights were switched on, the town hall was lit up with a series of colourful projections and lasers, accompanied by the Funk Orchestra, and the flash mob appeared in the crowd, much to the delight of those watching.

Graham Olver, Corporate Director of Luton Council, with responsibility for London Luton Airport Limited, said: “Lighting up Luton was a huge success and we’re delighted that this fantastic annual event was supported by so many families and residents. Lighting up Luton really does bring everyone together and it’s an honour to be the principal sponsor.

“We support a range of events in Luton, including St Patricks Day, St George’s Day, Carnival, Mela and Fireworks, and we are proud be able to be part of such a varied programme throughout the year, showcasing the diversity of this wonderful town.”

Luton Christmas lights 2019

Fergus McLardy, Manager for Luton BID, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to team up with Luton Council again this year and be part of this great family celebration. Bringing PJ Masks into Luton was a huge success, with many happy children and parents being able to take photos to remember the day, and we’re really pleased with the number of people who attended.”

Event sponsorship is also rovided by Shades Printing and Diverse FM.

Luton BID are providing two other festive events in December:

Saturday 14 December: A variety of Christmas Entertainment, provided by Luton BID, 11am – 4pm.

Luton Christmas lights 2019

Saturday 21 December: Luton Concert Band will be performing in St George’s Square 12noon - 2pm.

See visit www.lutonbid.org/events for more details.

The Nutcracker Grotto in The Mall, Luton, also opened as part of the celebrations, with all proceeds being donated to Luton Food Bank.

Visit https://www.themall.co.uk/luton/whats-on/2019/magical-nutcracker-grotto-and-gingerbread-elf-workshop