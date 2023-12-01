8 Post Office branches in Luton are now taking Evri parcels
From today, eight Post Office branches in Luton will let customers send parcels with courier, Evri, just in time for Christmas.
For the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history, customers can choose their parcel carrier over the counter. Evri customers can now hand a parcel directly to Post Office staff who will enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device. David Saenz, chief growth officer at Evri, said: “We’re pleased to give local people more choice and convenience when sending a parcel.”
Here are all the locations that you can ship with Evri in Luton:
Lewsey - 799 Dunstable Rd, LU4 0HW | Hockwell Ring - The Green, Hockwell Ring, LU4 9PG | Marsh Farm - 6-7 Marsh Farm Shopping Centre, The Moakes, LU3 3FH | Beech Hill - 293 Dunstable Rd, Maidenhall, LU4 8BT | Caddington - 5 Manor Rd, Caddington, LU1 4EE | Limbury Mead - 66 Calverton Rd, Limbury, LU3 2SZ | Culverhouse Road - 17 Culverhouse Road, LU3 1PX | Lewsey Farm Estate - St Dominics Square, LU4 0UNEvri has also released those all-important dates for getting your parcels shipped in time for Christmas. Tuesday, December 19 is the last day for courier collections. Parcels with standard delivery should be sent from a ParcelShop by 11am on Wednesday, December 20, while next day deliveries should be dropped off by 11am the following day (December 21).