Here is where you can send, collect and return deliveries in the town

Evri signs in the window of a Post Office branch. Picture: Mark Dolby

From today, eight Post Office branches in Luton will let customers send parcels with courier, Evri, just in time for Christmas.

For the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history, customers can choose their parcel carrier over the counter. Evri customers can now hand a parcel directly to Post Office staff who will enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device. David Saenz, chief growth officer at Evri, said: “We’re pleased to give local people more choice and convenience when sending a parcel.”

Here are all the locations that you can ship with Evri in Luton: