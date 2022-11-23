Annual Christmas Carols and Torchlight Procession kicks off festive seasons in Dunstable

The countdown to Christmas in Dunstable officially begins on Friday with the annual Torchlight Procession at The Square.

The event starts at 7pm and will feature 350 children from school choirs in Dunstable singing carols, a chance to meet Father Christmas and turn on the Christmas tree lights, with a fantastic light show finale in the front of the Methodist Church.

There will also be plenty of festive refreshments available, plus a range of market stalls along Middle Row offering a chance to do some early Christmas shopping. Priory House will also be open serving a festive menu with an outside bar.

The Christmas Carols and Torchlight Procession starts at 7pm

Town Mayor, Councillor Liz Jones, said: “This event always marks the start of the Christmas season in Dunstable. I’m excited to be compering the event along with fellow town councillor, Peter Hollick, who will be welcoming everybody to the event. Singing with the school choirs of Dunstable, meeting Father Christmas and, of course, the variety of market stalls make this an event not to be missed.

“If you have a birthday on that night or over that weekend, send me a Facebook message and we’ll squeeze in a shout-out: @LizJonesCommunity.”

The event will also be joined by special guest Phil Gallagher, who is appearing in this year’s pantomime Cinderella at the Grove Theatre.

> The High Street South will be closed from the crossroads junction of West Street/Church Street/A5183 to Friars Walk from 6pm to 9pm, with a diversion in place.

