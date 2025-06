Christmas bin collections 2024: Here’s when to put your bins out in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis

Christmas means two things: lots of rubbish, and not knowing when to put your bins out.

This time of the year can feel like the days are all jumbled up, and while you are busy wrapping the last of your presents, you might have missed having your bins emptied.

If you’re living in Luton, these are the changes to your bin days. You can find the information here.

Collections scheduled for Tuesday, December 24, will be collected on Monday, December 23.

Collections scheduled for Wednesday, December 25, will be collected on Tuesday, December 24.

Collections scheduled for Thursday, December 26, will be collected on Friday, December 27.

Collections scheduled for Friday, December 27, will be collected Saturday, December 28.

Christmas decorations sit on top of rubbish in a bin waiting to be collected. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Regular bin collection schedules resume for Tuesday, December 31.

Collections scheduled for Wednesday, January 1, will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

Collections scheduled for Thursday, January 2, will be collected on Friday, January 3.

Collections scheduled for Friday, January 3, will be collected on Saturday, January 4.

For Dunstable and Houghton Regis in Central Bedfordshire, bin collection changes are as follows – and information is also available online here.

Collections scheduled for Monday, December 23 will be collected on Saturday, December 21.

Collections scheduled for Tuesday, December 24 will be collected on Monday, December 23.

Collections scheduled for Wednesday, December 25 will be collected on Tuesday, December 24.

Collections scheduled for Thursday, December 26 will be collected on Friday, December 27.

Collections scheduled for Friday, December 27 will be collected on Saturday, December 28

Regular bin collection schedules resume for Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31.

Collections scheduled for Wednesday, January 1 will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

Collections scheduled for Thursday, January 2 will be collected on Friday, January 3.

Collections scheduled for Friday, January 3 will be collected on Saturday, January 4.

Regular bin collection services (general waste, recycling, and food waste) will resume on Monday, January 6.

Christmas tree recycling

Between January 8 and 15, donate to Keech Hospice Care and the charity will collect and recycle your Christmas tree for you. They have a suggested donation of £20 and they will only collect it if it is under six feet. Click here to register.

Central Bedfordshire Council says you can place your real tree by your recycling bin on collection day (not in any bin or bag) – from Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 17. Trees should be under six feet tall (183cm), with trunks no larger than three inches in diameter (8cm) and all decorations must be removed.