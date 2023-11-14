Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elves, festive lunches and some gentle strolls to work off the Christmas excess are on the cards at Dunstable Downs this year.

The National Trust has something for everyone as the Yuletide season nears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With rolling hills and breathtaking views, the landscape is the perfect winter escape from the pressures and stress of the season. Whether you’re a keen walker, a festive foodie, or simply need some sparkle, there is an enchanting array of festive experiences that will make this holiday special for all the family.

Christmas is coming to Dunstable Downs - Photo Lisa Hopkins

Families can take part in the outdoors Christmas-inspired ‘Mystery Mail with the Elves’ trail and help find all the missing pieces of the letter to Santa before delivering it to the sorting office. The popular Breakfast with the Elves is back with more dates available for 2023, or maybe you fancy a festive family lunch with a view?

New for 2023 is the Festive Afternoon Tea which you can enjoy as part of a family and friends get together whilst taking in the spectacular view across the downs. Also a new walk especially for dogs and their owners with the festive gentle stroll complete a bonus competition for best dressed Christmas hound!

Get that Christmassy feeling at one of the Trust’s Festive Evenings where you can soak up the atmosphere as they light upthe courtyard, get crafty making your own wreath to take home and help the Elves deliver a letter to Santa on the family trail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re looking to blow away the cobwebs after Christmas Day then why not join in the ‘Twixmas’ Gentle Stroll and explore the Downs with knowledgeable guide.

The list of events are:

Breakfast with the Elves: December 2 to 23 (selected dates only) | 9am to 11am | £9.50 per adult and £5.95 per child | Pre-booking required

Festive Christmas Lunch: December 4 to 22 (weekdays only) | 12pm to 2.30pm | Adults £15.95 and children £8.95 | Pre-booking required.

Festive Afternoon Tea: December 6 to 22 (Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays only) | 12pm to 3pm | £19.95 per person | Pre-booking required.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Festive Evenings: December 15 and 22 | 5pm to 7pm | £6 per person (Under threes free) | Pre-booking required.

Christmas Family Trail: Mystery Mail with the Elves: December 15 to 23 | 10.30am to 3.30am | £3 per trail

Festive Gentle Stroll with Santa Paws Competition: December 19 | 10.30am to 1.30pm | £2 per dog

‘Twixmas’ Post-Christmas Gentle Stroll: December 29 | 10.30am to 1.30pm | £3 per adult & £1.50 per child (under fives go free)

Find out more at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dunstable-downs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carl Greenman, National Programming & Production Manager at the National Trust said: “Whether it’s the mist rising on an early morning walk, the sparkle of baubles and the glow fairy lights or the warming chuckle of Father Christmas, there are hundreds of special moments just waiting to be enjoyed this Christmas with the National Trust.”