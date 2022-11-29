This was truly the start of Christmas when children from local schools led the torchlight procession from the Priory Church to the Town Square and school choirs celebrated the start of the festive season on a cold and crisp December evening.

Father Christmas was on hand to sprinkle the festive message and he joined the Town Mayor for the countdown to light the Town Square Christmas tree.

The evening finished in a spectacular way with a musical light and laser show extravaganza, which had a plethora of special effects including confetti, snow, and pyrotechnics!

Dunstable Christmas Lights event. Photo: John Chatterley

Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr Liz Jones, said: “What a great start to Christmas and a joy to hear the voices of the children from many Dunstable schools singing traditional carols to the music from the Dunstable Salvation Army.

"It was a pleasure, together with Santa, to switch on the Christmas tree lights and watch the finale of the evening of the laser light and music show.”

This year’s celebration attracted a gathering of families to the Town Square and once again High Street South was closed during the event.

The event was organised by Dunstable Town Council. For further information on other activities taking place over the Christmas period, please visit: www.dunstable.gov.uk

Dunstable Christmas Lights event. Photo: John Chatterley

Dunstable Christmas Lights event. Photo: John Chatterley

Dunstable Christmas Lights event. Photo: John Chatterley

Dunstable Christmas Lights event. Photo: John Chatterley

Dunstable Christmas Lights event. Photo: John Chatterley