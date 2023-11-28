News you can trust since 1891
Dunstable lights up for Christmas with carols and torchlight procession

Dunstable's annual Christmas Carols and Torchlight Procession illuminates the town
By Lynn Hughes
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:37 GMT

Christmas is coming to Dunstable, and the festivities kicked off with its highly anticipated annual Christmas Carols and Torchlight Procession on Friday.

The community event, organised by the town council, has now being going for around 35 years, and brought together residents and families for a festive celebration starting at 7pm in The Square. Councillor John Gurney led proceedings by welcoming everyone and introducing 12 Dunstable schools who gathered in front of The Methodist Church for heartwarming renditions of classic Christmas carols.

Dunstable Town Mayor, Councillor Liz Jones, expressed her gratitude to all attendees during the evening and was joined by Father Christmas himself. Jaymi Hensley and Will Kenning from Grove Theatre’s Panto Jack and the Beanstalk made an appearance and handed out sweets to attendees, along with Santa.

The highlight of the evening was the Christmas tree switch-on, accompanied by a stunning spectacle light show which illuminated The Methodist Church.

Local businesses and vendors offered seasonal treats, hot beverages, and holiday-themed merchandise along Middle Row.

Cllr Jones said it was: ‘”A magical night for Dunstable that had so much support from the residents of Dunstable. A tremendous night that started Christmas for us all - well done to the team at Dunstable Town Council’’.

Dunstable’s annual Christmas Carols and Torchlight Procession has become a cherished tradition that brings people of all ages together.

Dunstable Town Council thanked event sponsor Caremark Central Bedfordshire, Christmas tree sponsor The Dunstable Rotary Club, Event Production Live, Lamps and Tubes, The Salvation Army Band, the local schools, Dunstable Ladies Choir and volunteers.

Lighting up the town

1. Dunstable Christmas Lights

Lighting up the town Photo: Dunstable Town Council

The annual event drew in the crowds

2. Dunstable Christmas Lights

The annual event drew in the crowds Photo: Dunstable Town Council

Santa and the town's mayor on Friday

3. Dunstable Christmas Lights

Santa and the town's mayor on Friday Photo: Dunstable Town Council

The crowds turned out for the festive treat

4. Dunstable Christmas Lights

The crowds turned out for the festive treat Photo: Dunstable Town Council

