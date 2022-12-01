Many Brits are expected to take a festive break in the sun this Christmas (photo: Adobe)

“Whilst we always find November, December and January to be our most popular months, we expect this forthcoming period to see the most tourists yet, from both enquiry and search engine volume of those looking to escape to sunnier climates,” said George Hammerton, director of luxury Caribbean rental home provider, Hammerton Barbados.

Celebrating Christmas away from home doesn’t mean you have to forgo the joy of its traditions.

Advertisement

George has shared some expert advice on how to feel festive in the sun:

Put them on the scent by lighting a candle

One of the most effective ways to recreate the cosy ambience of the festive season is to light a scented candle.

“The smell of a room can dictate its mood and ambience,” said George. “So, fill your accommodation with warming scents such as cinnamon, cranberry and brown sugar to create a cosy environment that will have everyone feeling festive in no time.”

Advertisement

Filling the void left by the Christmas tree

“While you can’t fit an entire tree in your suitcase, it’s likely that you have room for the decorations that usually embellish it,” said George.

Advertisement

"Throw in some tinsel, ornaments and baubles to adorn your accommodation with a bit of Christmas cheer.”

Be extra careful when buying presents

Advertisement

George advises that you think carefully about the size of the presents that you purchase.

Source suitcase-friendly presents

Advertisement

George suggests art supplies for younger children.

"Easy to wrap, small enough to fit in the suitcase and ready for immediate use, they tick the box for convenience on all levels,” he said.

Advertisement

Other options include travel toys and clothes or pool floaties, balls and rubber rings which can be bought at your destination – saving on luggage space.

Don’t skip the Christmas cards

Advertisement

George recommends making the effort to write cards for those on the trip and bringing any that arrive before the holiday.

“When everything feels a little different and at odds with your memories of Christmas, you’ll value being surrounded by the well wishes of those closest to you,” he said.

Advertisement