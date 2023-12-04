Houghton Regis mayor switches on Christmas lights after church carol service
Santa also came to see the festive lights and greet the town’s children
The sky above Houghton Regis twinkled with Christmas lights after the town mayor switched on its Christmas tree at the weekend.
Councillor Jimmy Carroll turned the huge tree on after a carol service at All Saints Church, officiated by Father Diego Galanzino, with singing Thomas Whitehead School. The church was full of dignitaries, including Luton mayor, Councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif; organisation representatives and people from nearby churches.