Houghton Regis mayor switches on Christmas lights after church carol service

Santa also came to see the festive lights and greet the town’s children
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
The mayor (far right) turned on the Christmas tree, left. Picture: Houghton Regis Town CouncilThe mayor (far right) turned on the Christmas tree, left. Picture: Houghton Regis Town Council
The sky above Houghton Regis twinkled with Christmas lights after the town mayor switched on its Christmas tree at the weekend.

Councillor Jimmy Carroll turned the huge tree on after a carol service at All Saints Church, officiated by Father Diego Galanzino, with singing Thomas Whitehead School. The church was full of dignitaries, including Luton mayor, Councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif; organisation representatives and people from nearby churches.

