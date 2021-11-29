In pictures: Dunstable crowds turn out to mark the start of Christmas festivities

Spirits were not dampened by the extremely cold weather on Friday evening, as crowds gathered for the annual Dunstable Torchlight Procession and Carol Service.

It was truly the start of Christmas as children from local schools led the torchlight procession from the Priory Church to the Town Square.

With the Priory Choir leading, they were followed by school choirs from Ardley Hill Academy, Ashton St Peter’s CE-VA Primary School, Beecroft Academy, Icknield Lower School, Lark Rise Academy, St Augustine’s Academy, The Vale Academy, Totternhoe CE Academy, Kensworth CE Academy, and the Chiltern School celebrating the start of the festive season.

Father Christmas was on hand to sprinkle the festive message and joined the Town Mayor for the countdown to light the Christmas tree.

Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr Gloria Martin said: “It was good to see so many people in Ashton Square for the traditional Torchlight Procession, a joy to hear the voices of the school choirs, accompanied by the Salvation Army Band. It was a pleasure, together with Santa, to switch on the Christmas tree lights and then to watch the finale of the evening - a laser light and music show."

For further information on this event and other activities taking place over the Christmas period, please visit the website.

