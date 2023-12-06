Luton DART celebrates countdown to first Christmas with visit from schoolchildren

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Festive cheer has been filling the air onboard the Luton Airport DART after a school choir turned up to give visitors the perfect winter soundtrack to their travels.

Pupils from St Matthew’s Primary School sang their hearts out at the Luton DART Parkway station, with music from Luton Music Service pianist Julia Fraser. BBC Three Counties Radio presenter Justin Dealey switched on the Christmas tree lights before Santa turned up to surprise guests, thanks to Wizz Air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Christmas handed out gifts, took fun photos with travellers and their families, and relaxed with a mince pie and cup of tea.

Santa with children from St Matthew’s Primary School. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Cllr Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising said: “This being our very first Christmas celebration, it was amazing to see such a warm response. Having already welcomed over 1.8 million passengers since opening in the spring, we are excited to greet even more as they head off on their winter journeys this festive season.”