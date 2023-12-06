Luton DART celebrates countdown to first Christmas with visit from schoolchildren
Festive cheer has been filling the air onboard the Luton Airport DART after a school choir turned up to give visitors the perfect winter soundtrack to their travels.
Pupils from St Matthew’s Primary School sang their hearts out at the Luton DART Parkway station, with music from Luton Music Service pianist Julia Fraser. BBC Three Counties Radio presenter Justin Dealey switched on the Christmas tree lights before Santa turned up to surprise guests, thanks to Wizz Air.
Father Christmas handed out gifts, took fun photos with travellers and their families, and relaxed with a mince pie and cup of tea.
Cllr Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising said: “This being our very first Christmas celebration, it was amazing to see such a warm response. Having already welcomed over 1.8 million passengers since opening in the spring, we are excited to greet even more as they head off on their winter journeys this festive season.”
Zsuzsa Trubeck, communications manager for Wizz Air, said: “We were delighted to be able to celebrate the Christmas lights turning on at the Luton DART station last week with our wonderful partners Luton Rising. Luton is such an important place for our business and we were excited to be invited to help spread some Wizz festive cheer with Luton locals, St Matthew’s Primary School school and visitors alike.”