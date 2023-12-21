Luton school pupils visit care home with deputy mayor to share festive spirit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters from a Luton school joined the town’s deputy mayor to share the festive spirit at a care home visit on Monday (December 18).

Cllr Zanib Raja visited St Mary’s Care Home alongside students and staff from Challney Girls High School to wish residents a merry Christmas. Pupils from the high school also made cards to give out at the visit.

Cllr Raja said: “I find that caring for our seniors in Luton is perhaps the greatest responsibility we have, those who walked before us have given so much and made possible the life we all enjoy today. The closest thing to being cared for is to care for someone else.

"We had such a good time with the residents, with conversations, questions, and lots of laughter. I’d like to thank the residents who opened the doors to their homes for us, and the Staff at St Mary’s who are doing an amazing job.”

Lisa West, special educational needs coordinator at the school, said they were delighted to be invited. She added: “Pupil support sprang into action with handmade cards and students were keen to maximise the opportunity to visit local residents within our community.