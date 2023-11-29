Luton's High Town celebrates festive season with first ever Christmas tree

"We're really pleased to be able to put on Christmas activities again this year”

Luton’s High Town will once again be celebrating the festive season this December – and this year, a Christmas tree switch-on is planned.

On Saturday (December 2), celebrations will begin with a Christmas Carol Service, hosted by High Town Methodist Church at 4.30pm, followed by a lantern procession from the church to Burr Street Square, where the family who won the St Mathew's Primary School prayer for peace competition will officially turn on the lights.

The tree switch-on will take place at 6pm, accompanied by St Matthew's School Choir and Big Hat Factory Community Choir.

‘Christmas in High Town’ events also include a Christmas fair on Friday (December 1) at St Matthew’s Primary School from 3.30pm to 7pm.

Attendees will be able to browse stalls with gift ideas and delicious food, hear local singer Kerri Green from Luton Youth Cantores, and choirs, and watch a dance routine, whilst enjoying hot chocolate from Lagoa Portuguese cafe.

Santa's Grotto will also be open, with a number of spots in each time-slot available to book.

A spokesperson for the High Town community said; "We're really pleased to be able to put on Christmas activities again this year, and we're especially delighted that we are going to have a Christmas tree.

"The CIC has been created to champion all the good things happening in High Town and make sure events like this can take place. We've had incredible support from local businesses and also from Good Gym Luton, which is critical as we are all volunteers.”