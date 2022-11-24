Father Christmas is to be joined by special guests – Minions, Bob and Stuart, at the town’s annual Christmas lights switch-on Saturday.

The spectacular Lighting up Luton event starts from 12 noon, with a day packed full of fun and activities with Minions, Bob and Stuart making personal appearances at intervals throughout the day, courtesy of Luton BID.

The Mall in Luton will open its FREE grotto on the same day, giving visitors the chance to meet Father Christmas, take photographs and join in the fun and games by ‘having a go’ at some of the Christmas crafts.

The grotto will be open every weekend until December 17, and then every day until Christmas.

There will be outdoor entertainment and live music from 12 noon until the lights switch on at around 6.15pm. Acts will include Luton Youth Rock Band and Luton Youth Funk Orchestra, along with Warriorz Street dance and more. Full details and the line-up will be available on our website and through our social media channels soon.

Lighting up Luton is possible thanks to sponsorship through Airport company, Luton Rising.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising, said: “Lighting up Luton is a key event in the calendar and we know how much residents look forward to it. We really value the support we get from the people of Luton, and so being able to help make it happen again this year is a wonderful thing.

“It’s going to be a great day of entertainment and it’ll be fantastic to see Luton residents coming together to celebrate the town and Christmas.”

See below for a full line up of events. For full details visit the website here

12 noon - 12.35pm Revoluton Arts Associated Artists

12.55 - 1.10pm Shania Irish Downes

1.10pm - 1.20pm NGYT

1.25pm - 1.40pm Warriorz Street Dance

1.45pm - 1.55pm NGYT

2.25pm - 2.40pm Warriorz Street Dance

2.45pm - 2.55pm Griffin Players

3pm - 3.30pm Hat Factory Choir

4.10pm - 5.10pm Luton Youth Rock Band

5.30pm - .6.10pm Luton Youth Funk Orchestra

6.10pm - 6.20pm Light Switch On