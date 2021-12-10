Visitors to The Mall in Luton share their prayers for loved ones at dedicated tree

The Mall Luton has created a dedicated tree for visitors to share their prayers for loved ones this Christmas.

Visitors are invited to dedicate a prayer for whoever they wish by choosing a prayer bauble, writing the name of who the prayer is dedicated to and placing it on the Prayer Tree.

Messages and prayers will form part of the Midnight Mass service in St Mary’s Church, Luton on Christmas Eve.

Visitors can also reflect on the true meaning of Christmas at the Nativity scene

The Prayer Tree is located by H Samuel and will remain there until Christmas Eve.

The project has been arranged by Churches Together in Luton, in partnership with Luton Town Centre Chaplaincy.

While at the centre, visitors can also reflect on the true meaning of Christmas at the Nativity scene, which can be found in the Church Street windows.

The scene is a thoughtful depiction which brings the Christmas story to life.

The Mall Luton are also supporting Luton FoodBank this year with their Giving Grotto. All proceeds from Santa’s residency at the centre will go to help families in the local community.

Quiet sessions for children with additional needs take place on Sunday, December 12, and Sunday, December 19, from 9am till 11am.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “In the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, it is lovely to be able to provide these moments of calm within the centre, giving visitors the chance to stop and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.