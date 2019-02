If contemporary interiors with light and bright open-plan living are high up on your check list, then this property is well worth a viewing.

Built in 2015 and finished to the highest of standards this home is not only luxurious and elegant but also energy efficient. The property is located in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, and is available through Michael Graham Estate Agents for £895,000. Visit https://michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED180726 for more.