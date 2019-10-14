Council's pledge for more football pitches in Houghton Regis

Footballers in Houghton Regis are set to receive a boost from Central Beds Council with plans to provide more pitches locally.

The work coincides with proposals to build a new school on the Kingsland Campus, if Houghton Regis Academy is forced to close.

The new academy would be located on the Kingsland site, with some funding from the local authority and the majority of the money through development contributions.

Part of this project involves “a feasibility study being done for both the leisure and education offer” on the land, Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark told a meeting of the council’s executive.

The council's executive committee agreed on Tuesday (Oct 8th) to start the commissioning procedures to find a sponsor for the new school.

Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno said: “Regarding Kingsland Campus, we have a small leisure facility on that site which has really developed in recent years.

“I look forward to seeing the feasibility study and how we move forward with a new leisure facility for Houghton Regis as well, which I believe is much needed.

“One thing fed back to me regularly is the lack of pitches and facilities for football in Houghton Regis.

“I have asked officers how we can bring forward more football pitches, as Kingsland Campus would involve building on current playing fields,” added councillor Dalgarno, who’s the executive member for community services.

“We will bring forward some suggestions how we can improve those facilities, alongside the school and the leisure centre, to meet the growing need for football in the area.”

A site has yet to be identified for the new academy within Kingsland Campus.

Councillor Sue Clark, executive member for families, education and children, said: “The method is that you build on the pitches, demolish the old school and convert it into the pitches, so there wouldn’t be a loss of playing space.”

Councillor Dalgarno replied: “I accept that, but we do need to look at extra facilities, as well, and that’s what I’ve asked officers to bring forward."