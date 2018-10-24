Elegant £1.75m six bedroom townhouse is in one of Brtiain’s nicest villages

This elegant Grade II townhouse is set in an historic market town regarded as one of the best places in Britain.

The Sunday Times named Woburn as one of the best places to live in Britain, and the historic village is home to this exquisite home - which dates all the way back to 1725.

Hobourn House is beautifully situated in Woburn village with wonderful views overlooking the church spires.

Constructed of brick with a slate and tile roof, the house boasts three reception rooms and three bathrooms and a total of six bedrooms.

Lovingly renovated to retain the Georgian style, the house is full of period charm and character.

If you like to host parties, the grand proportions of the ground floor make this house perfect for entertaining.

A dual aspect sitting room runs from the front to the back of the house where French doors open to the garden, making it easy for guests to spill out on to the patio.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, comprehensively fitted with handcrafted cabinets, a kitchen island, oak flooring and a breakfast area with a corner banquette perfect for family meals.

An added bonus on the lower ground floor is the boot room and tucked away down the cellar steps, a vaulted wine cellar.

The upper floors of this classic property are flooded with natural light and the first-floor landing makes the most if it with a fully fitted study area, perfect to work in if you can avert your eyes from the spectacular view of the church.

A family bathroom and three of the six bedrooms are on this floor and include the master bedroom with views over the rear garden.

Three further bedrooms (one with ensuite facilities) are on the second floor.

Outside, the garden lends itself to entertaining as much as the house with a patio, terraces and a summer house. Woburn is in a conservation area and offers a huge array of individual shops, tea-rooms and restaurants.

If schooling is on your radar, there is an Ofsted outstanding school in Woburn Village.

The property is available for £1.75 million through Michael Graham’s Woburn Sands office. Phone 01908 586400 for more.

Alternatively, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-WBS170001.