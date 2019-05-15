Encouraging people to talk about dementia in Luton

The Alzheimer’s Society’s #AskUsAnything campaign is coming to Luton next week to mark Dementia Action Week (20-26 May).

The charity is asking people in Luton, where more than 1,800 people are living with dementia, to take action and help towards making a dementia-friendly generation.

Dementia Action Week in Luton. Photo by Elaine Hill Photography

The campaign has been announced as research shows that despite almost all of us knowing someone affected by the condition, two-thirds of people living with dementia report feeling isolated and lonely.

On Tuesday, May 21, Luton Dementia Action Alliance will join Alzheimer’s Society to host events in St George’s Square, from 10am till 3pm.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Roadshow will park up in the square, offering professional advice about dementia and how people can get involved by fundraising, volunteering or becoming a Dementia Friend.

There will also be stalls from the mental health team at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital and Total Wellbeing Luton will be offering blood pressure checks, tips to help to quit smoking and weight advice.

On Wednesday, May 22, between 9.30am and 4pm, there will be an information stand from the Alzheimer’s Society and Luton Dementia Action Alliance, in The Mall Luton, for people to find out more.

Annlouise Taylor, Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friendly Communities Coordinator for Luton, said: “We all have a role in Luton to help change the way people think, talk and act about dementia.

“Entertainment through music and poetry will be provided on both days by people living with and affected by dementia.

“We want people to stop and think about the actions they could make in their everyday lives to help people with dementia to live well in their community.

“The week is about promoting inclusion, we are determined to make sure no-one with dementia has to face a future alone.”