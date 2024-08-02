Foster Your Way: Luton Council launches new Foster Carer recruitment campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Council is excited to announce the launch of its new fostering campaign, Foster Your Way, aimed at addressing the urgent need for foster carers in the community.

The Foster Your Way campaign highlights the diverse paths available to becoming a foster carer, making it accessible for individuals and families from all walks of life. The campaign emphasises that there are many ways to make a significant impact on a child's life.

Key features of the campaign include promoting the flexible fostering options that are available. Whether it's offering short-term fostering, respite care, long-term fostering, or providing a safe home in an emergency situation; these are just some of the types of fostering we are looking for from our carers. This allows carers to choose the best fit for their lifestyle and commitments.

Luton Council are also committed to providing ongoing support and training for foster carers. From initial assessments to continuous professional development, carers will have access to resources and guidance to ensure they feel confident and capable in their role.

Cllr Umme Ali, portfolio holder for children’s social care at Luton Council, said: “We are dedicated to ensuring that every child in our community has a safe and nurturing environment to grow up in.

"The Foster Your Way campaign is about making fostering more accessible and flexible, and recognising the incredible difference that foster carers can make in the lives of children and young people, aligning with the Luton 2040 vision of becoming a child friendly town, where our children grow up happy, healthy and secure, with a voice that matters and the opportunities they need to thrive.

“We invite everyone in Luton to consider how they can contribute or if they know anyone that may be suitable, they can refer a friend and be rewarded with £250 for each successful application.”

If you are interested to learn more about fostering opportunities, how you can utilise your time and skills to give a child a loving home or the refer a friend scheme please visit the council's website at www.luton.gov.uk/fostering.

Alternatively, you can contact the fostering team directly at 01582 547633 or email [email protected].

Information sessions are held virtually monthly, and details of this along with any in-person events are on our website. These will give you an opportunity to obtain more information and speak to our team in-person to get your questions answered.