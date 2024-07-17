Luton Family Hubs launch new website and mobile app to enhance community access to family services
The new website and mobile app offer a user-friendly interface and a host of features aimed at simplifying the way families connect with the services they need. Key features include:
- easy navigation: the website and app are designed with intuitive navigation, making it simple for users to find information and services quickly
- comprehensive resource directory: gives users access to a wide range of resources, including parenting advice, health services, educational programmes and more
- event calendar: with the latest events, workshops, and activities hosted by Flying Start part of Luton Family Hubs
- interactive maps: making it easy to find the nearest family hub locations and get directions
- secure user accounts: users can create an account to personalise their experience and keep track of appointments, resources, and important updates
"We are thrilled to introduce our new website and mobile app, which have been developed with the needs of our community in mind," said Councillor Khtija Malik, Portfolio Holder with responsibility for Population Wellbeing. "Our goal is to provide a seamless and accessible platform for families to connect with vital services and support, empowering them to thrive."
The development of the website and mobile app is part of Luton Family Hubs' ongoing efforts to leverage technology to enhance service delivery and community engagement. By making information and resources more accessible, Luton Family Hubs aim to support families in building strong foundations for their children's futures.
To explore the new website and download the app visit: familyhubs.luton.gov.uk
For more information, please contact: Amanda Murrell at [email protected]
