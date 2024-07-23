Oakley Studios re-launch Watch Me Grow Photoshoots supporting Bedfordshire Hospitals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton based photographers, Oakley Studios, is excited to announce the re-launch of their “Watch Me Grow” baby photography programme.
David Doyle, co-owner of Oakley Studios said: “With almost 40 years in the photography business, we understand the importance of preserving life’s cherished moments”.
The Watch Me Grow programme includes three professional photography sessions documenting your baby’s key milestones during their first year.
Each session comes with a complimentary image of baby as a beautiful visual record of their development.
"Our Watch Me Grow sessions are a wonderful way to capture your baby's growth and personality through their first year. It's a complete joy to help families create these lasting memories," added Sue Doyle, co-owner of Oakley Studios.
To support the Bedfordshire Hospitals Little Feet Appeal, a donation will be made to the Appeal by Oakley Studios for each new baby joining the Watch Me Grow Programme. This appeal helps fund essential services and equipment for neonatal care, ensuring that every baby has the best possible start in life.
“We are very thankful for the continued support from Oakley Studios over the years. The Watch Me Grow package is a wonderful offer for new parents to capture their special moments and we are delighted it supports our Little Feet Appeal. To find out more on this appeal, please visit our website,” said Charmaine Norrish, Fundraising Manager at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity
These exclusive photo sessions are available for just £49 each.
For more information about Watch Me Grow, to book your session supporting Little Feet Appeal visit https://www.oakleystudios.co.uk/watch-me-grow or call 01582 491499.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.