Oakley Studios re-launch Watch Me Grow Photoshoots supporting Bedfordshire Hospitals

Oakley Studios is excited to announce the re-launch of its exclusive Watch Me Grow Babyphotography program, designed to capture life’s most precious moments while raising funds for Bedfordshire Hospitals Little Feet Appeal.

David Doyle, co-owner of Oakley Studios said: “With almost 40 years in the photography business, we understand the importance of preserving life’s cherished moments”.

The Watch Me Grow programme includes three professional photography sessions documenting your baby’s key milestones during their first year.

Bedfordshire Hospitals Fundraising Team with David Doyle form Oakley Studios

Each session comes with a complimentary image of baby as a beautiful visual record of their development.

"Our Watch Me Grow sessions are a wonderful way to capture your baby's growth and personality through their first year. It's a complete joy to help families create these lasting memories," added Sue Doyle, co-owner of Oakley Studios.

To support the Bedfordshire Hospitals Little Feet Appeal, a donation will be made to the Appeal by Oakley Studios for each new baby joining the Watch Me Grow Programme. This appeal helps fund essential services and equipment for neonatal care, ensuring that every baby has the best possible start in life.

“We are very thankful for the continued support from Oakley Studios over the years. The Watch Me Grow package is a wonderful offer for new parents to capture their special moments and we are delighted it supports our Little Feet Appeal. To find out more on this appeal, please visit our website,” said Charmaine Norrish, Fundraising Manager at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity

These exclusive photo sessions are available for just £49 each.