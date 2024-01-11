Children playing with letters. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Families in Luton can now access vital services all in one place after the government opened two hubs to support children and their parents.

The hubs act as a ‘one stop shop’ with trained staff on hand to give practical help to families including early language and communication development, mental health support for parents and carers, and programmes for improving children’s learning at home. Councils across the East of England have been given a share of around £300 million to improve services across their regions for families with children aged zero to 19 years old, and up to 25 years old for those with special educational and developmental needs.

In Luton, families can visit Park Town Centre, on Bailey Street or Hockwelll Community Centre, on Mayne Avenue to access these services.

Parents can access free advice and support by going along to meet with professional or practitioner in person.

Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan said: “Family hubs act as one-stop-shops and provide a universal offer to parents and families to provide them with extra support when they need it.“This support is on hand for parents and carers from conception through to those teenage years.

“I’ve seen first-hand how important it is that families are able to build confidence and aren’t made to jump through hoops, explaining their situation to professionals over and over.

