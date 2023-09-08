Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With summer being the time of year when deaths by drowning hit their peak in the UK, Puddle Ducks West Hertfordshire have been helping to raise awareness.

With a focus on water safety skills taught in their classes to their Pyjama Week, Puddle Ducks West Hertfordshire are committed to providing interactive and fun sessions for children that also educate them on the knowledge they need should they ever find themselves in an emergency situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the UK, the latest statistics from the Water Incident Database (WAID) show there were 226 accidental fatalities in 2022: 105 of them during summer.

Puddle Ducks West Hertfordshire teach children personal survival skills

Owner of Puddle Ducks West Hertfordshire, Ravneet Bermi, commented: ‘From learning to jump in, resurface and swim back, blowing bubbles on the water then rotating and kicking away, falling off the float and returning to a point of safety, even treading water, teaching personal survival and water safety skills in our classes is a must. With summer being a time of year children spend more time around water, we’re passionate about educating the children across our community”.

Ravneet continued: “Allowing children to experience what it feels like to be submerged in water fully clothed helps them if they ever find themselves in trouble in the water, that’s why we run our Pyjama Week. Wearing your favourite pyjamas, jumping in the water and completing activities is a novelty all children enjoy, and a memory that will stay with them”.

All Puddle Ducks teachers are STA qualified and focus on creating a nurturing environment, which supports independent swimming for children of all abilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information about Puddle Ducks West Hertfordshire please call 01727 223 085 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/west-hertfordshire-luton-dunstable