Gulliver’s Milton Keynes is offering entry to both its parks this summer for just £12.50 per person – here’s why it’s a brilliant family day out.

Beat summer holiday boredom for just £12.50 at Gulliver’s Milton Keynes

The long summer holidays can feel endless when the kids are bouncing off the walls — but Gulliver’s Milton Keynes has just the ticket to keep everyone smiling. And at just £12.50 per person, it won’t leave your wallet weeping either.

This family-favourite park packs two adventures into one day out: Gulliver’s Land and the Dinosaur & Farm Park, both included in the price. With more than 25 rides, plus adorable animals and life-sized dinosaurs, there’s plenty to keep even the hardest-to-please kids entertained. Free parking and plenty of places to eat make it hassle-free too.

The two-park setup means there’s a great mix of high-energy thrills and calmer activities. Take on the Jungle Falls log flume and treetop swings one moment, then wind down meeting friendly farm animals or walking among prehistoric giants the next. Plenty of shaded picnic spots and indoor play areas also make it an easy choice, whatever the British weather decides to do.

Perfect for children aged two to thirteen (and yes, adults will find plenty to enjoy too), this is one of the best-value family days out around. Multiple tickets can be booked in one go, so whether it’s a big family day, a birthday treat or a playdate with friends, everyone can join in the fun.

Why pay full price when you can get summer sorted for half the cost?

