The upcoming school holidays can mean kids push the envelope when it comes to bedtime 💤

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children generally need a lot more sleep than adults

But recommendations on exactly how much vary by age

For infants and toddlers, some of their daily sleep will include naps

But for older children, choosing the right bedtime can make sure they hit important sleep targets for their health

Getting enough sleep is important for everyone - but perhaps even more so for children.

But while we all know the importance of regular bedtimes when it comes to school day routines, the six-week summer holidays are now almost upon us. With it will likely come more late nights, and likely a few compensatory lie-ins too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while relaxing the rules every now and then isn’t an issue, young people still need to get plenty of high-quality sleep. The NHS says that it directly impacts their mental and physical development. Not only is sleep when energy is restored, tissue growth and repair occur, and important hormones are released for growing, but being well rested will also improve your child’s attention, behaviour, learning, and memory.

Exactly how much sleep your child really needs is entirely dependent on how old they are. But just how much does the NHS say they should really be getting at every age and stage, and when should they be going to bed to meet these targets? Here’s what you need to know:

How much sleep children need varies depending on how old they are | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

How much sleep does my child really need?

Of course, the point of bedtimes is really to enable children to get the right amount of sleep for their development. The NHS has its own guidance on how much sleep children should get at every age.

For newborn babies aged up to four months, it recommends as many as 18 hours of rest throughout the day - including naps. From then until 12 months, they need about 12 to 16 hours, again including naps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naptime is also important for toddlers and children up until the age of five. For toddlers aged one to two years, the NHS says they’ll need about 11 to 14 hours overall, while children aged three to five need 10 to 13 hours of sleep total.

Schoolchildren from six to 12 need between 9 and 12 hours of sleep. Once they hit the teenage years, from 13 to 18, they should get between 8 and 10 hours regularly, it advises.

Finding the right bedtime for every age

Based on these sleep recommendations, here are our bedtime recommendations for children in each age group - based on a 7am family wake-up time:

Newborns - Four months

Newborn babies under the age of four months tend to sleep irregularly, NHS sources say. There is not much point in having a set bedtime, as babies are born without a body clock - and can’t generally tell the difference between night and day. Because they have very small stomachs and need to be fed frequently, they’ll generally wake every two to three hours regardless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four - 12 months

To get at least 12 hours of sleep during the night, likely coupled with at least one daytime nap (which can be up to two hours long for some children), parents should aim to get infants in this age bracket to bed at around 7pm. It is worth noting, however, that some babies still may not be sleeping through the night at this age, and may wake at some points.

One - two years

For toddlers aged one to two - who are likely taking shorter, less frequent naps - to get enough sleep, bedtimes can vary between 6pm and 8pm. This can depend on what your child’s day has been like, and their own unique needs and habits.

Three - five years

Once they’ve passed the toddler age but before they start school, children may still be getting some of their daily sleep from naps. However, their day-to-day routines are likely much more firmly established at this age. A bedtime of between 6.30pm and 8.30pm should ensure they’re getting enough sleep.

Six - 12 years

Once your child hits the primary years, good bedtime habits and routine is essential to make sure they’re well rested for school. Most children will no longer be napping at this age, so a bedtime between 7pm and 9pm should work to meet sleep recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teenagers

Secondary school-aged children will likely have a few more opinions about bedtimes, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need a good night’s sleep. Ultimately, they’re still growing too, and generally need a little more sleep than an adult. To meet NHS recommendations, teens’ bedtimes should generally be between 9pm and 10.30pm - although the odd late night on the weekend won’t hurt.

If you have an education story to share, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.