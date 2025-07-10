Five essential ways to protect your pet from summer heat stress By Sara Mohyuddin, Youth Ambassador for Att10tive

So we are about to have another heatwave. As a Youth Ambassador for Att10tive and aspiring to be a vet, I’ve seen just how many people love their pets but might not realise how dangerous summer heat can be for them.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article is here to help you spot the risks early and give you five simple but essential ways to keep your animals safe during hot weather. Whether you’ve got a dog, cat, rabbit, or guinea pig, or just want to help wild animals such as birds and hedgehogs, these tips could make a real difference this summer.

Hot weather in the UK might not last long, but when it hits, it can be hard for pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knowing how to help them cope with the heat could make all the difference. Here’s five expert-backed tips on how to keep your pet cool and safe when it starts to heat up.

Sara, pet care in the heat

Why Summer Heat Poses a Risk

Animals don’t handle heat like we do. Dogs, cats, and even smaller pets can struggle when temperatures rise. If you’re feeling hot, chances are your pet is too – and they can’t just take their jumper off or grab a cold drink like we can. Some breeds are more sensitive than others, especially those with flat faces or thick coats. Rabbits and guinea pigs are particularly vulnerable too, as their enclosures can heat up very quickly.

So these are Sara’s Five Tips To Keep Your Pets Cool That Every Owner Should Know:

1. Walk them when it’s cooler – early in the morning or later in the evening is best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pavements can get hot enough to burn paws during the day. Try pressing your hand to the pavement – if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.

2. Never leave your pet in a parked car or a room with strong sunlight pouring in. Even a few minutes can be dangerous. Windows cracked open won’t help enough. It takes just a short time for a car to become like an oven, even on a mild day.

3.Find Cool Places for pets if you can. Make sure they always have a cool, shaded spot to rest and plenty of fresh water. Birds in particular benefits from being fed in shared areas. Refill bird baths in the morning and evening. Swap out warm water with cold regularly, and try putting a few ice cubes in their bowl to keep it cooler for longer.

4. Try using a slightly damp or moist towel for them to lie on, or pop some of their treats in the freezer. Some pets even enjoy a splash in a shallow paddling pool. Avoid pouring freezing cold water on them though – it can shock their system. Gentle cooling is better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Keep an eye out for signs like heavy panting, weakness, drooling or vomiting. If they seem off, move them somewhere cool and get help straight away. Don’t wait – heatstroke can develop quickly and needs fast action.

Professional vets often warn that these heat-related emergencies are completely preventable. Acting early can save lives. Most pets just need a few simple adjustments to stay healthy in summer. Don’t assume they’ll be fine just because they look okay – some symptoms can creep up quietly.

I would also advise to keep or know your vet’s number – just in case you need to call quickly. Save it on your phone, or stick it on the fridge for the family. Some owners also keep pet-safe sunscreen at home for dogs with light fur or exposed skin. Ask your vet about which brands are safe – never use human sunscreen, as it can be toxic to animals.

Our Pets rely on us to protect them.

With just a little planning and a few easy habits, you can make sure your pet stays happy, safe and well through the hottest days. Summer should be something they enjoy too – not something they have to survive.

At Att10tive, we’re passionate about empowering young people and supporting our community. To get in touch, get involved, or see more of what we do, visit: