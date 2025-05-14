10 of the best Bedfordshire restaurants with outdoor seating - according to TripAdvisor reviews

And while the downside is that we’re all reduced to the ‘sticking one leg out of the duvet’ technique for sleeping, it does afford the opportunity for a spot of al fresco dining.

We’ve had a rummage through TripAdvisor for some of the best places with outdoor seating to grab a bite to eat.

And according to the reviews, these are just 10 of the places – in no particular order – you should put on your list to make the most of the weather… while it lasts.

If you’ve got a favourite spot we haven’t mentioned, let us know in the comments.

1 . Amici, St Peter's Street, Bedford Amici is a traditional Italian & Mediterranean restaurant in the centre of Bedford - with a covered courtyard garden at the back. Rave reviews included: "This place is a total win. We left full, happy, and already planning our next visit." Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

2 . Corner 5, Bedford Corner 5 is located within the scenic setting of Box End Park. One reviewer called it an "outstanding experience" and added "the sun was out as we sat on the decking sipping our bottle of bubbles whilst looking out across at the lake. Our food was delicious as well as beautifully presented." Photo: Corner 5 Photo Sales

3 . Three Rooms, Kimbolton Road, Bedford The award-winning Three Rooms has a new al-fresco dining spot. One reviewer called dining there a "Luxurious experience all round - very classy." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Three Fyshes, Bridge Street, Turvey This beautiful country pub with a garden also serves afternoon teas. One 'over the moon' reviewer said: "If there were more stars I would give it to you!" They added "What a beautiful meal. Superb food, service & vibe!" Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales