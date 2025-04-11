Easter is fast approaching, and many of us will be spending time with our family during the Spring holiday.
Pubs and restaurants across the UK are offering a variety of deals during the Easter period, from 99p pizza and pasta to free meals for children.
Here are 10 of the best pub and restaurant deals you can take advantage of for Easter 2025.
1. ASK Italian
During the month of April, ASK Italian is offering a spritz on the house every time customers dine in. This includes Sarti Spritz, Aperol Spritz, Limoncello Spritz or a mocktail. The offer is only available to customers who are signed up to ASK Italian’s perk scheme. To sign up, please visit the ASK Italian website. | ASK Italian
2. Frankie & Benny’s
During the Easter half-term holiday, Frankie & Benny’s is offering a Kids Eat Free deal. The deal includes a main, side, drink and dessert. The offer is redeemable when an adult meal is purchased. | Adobe Stock
3. Prezzo
Prezzo is offering a one-day exclusive deal, where diners can enjoy its 99p Pizza & Pasta menu on Monday April 28. Prezzo will also be offering Kids Eat Free during April. | Electric Egg Ltd. - stock.adobe.com
4. Burger King
Burger King is offering a Kids Eat Free deal from April 7 to April 20. The deal is redeemable when an adult meal is purchased. | Savvapanf Photo Â© - stock.adobe.com
