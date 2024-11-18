Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many celebrities have launched their own food and drink brands

Celebrities include Jamie Laing, Kylie Minogue, Ricky Gervais and more

The brands are available in some supermarkets and online

Celebrities are famous people who are usually known for specific talents that have captured the attention and love of the public.

From singers, actors, comedians and presenters, the word celebrity can be applied to anyone who has become famous in the public eye.

However, once they have gained recognition for their talents, many celebrities go on to explore new ventures in their career.

One of the ventures widely explored by celebrities is releasing products with their name to it, including food and drink.

Here we will take a look at 11 of the best celebrity-owned food and drink brands, and where you can find them.

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing is the founder of his own confectionery company Candy Kittens, which specialises in vegan and vegetarian sweets. The kitten-shaped sweets are available in a range of flavours. Candy Kittens can be purchased in Tesco and Waitrose as well as online via Amazon or directly from the Candy Kittens website.

Global superstar Kylie Minogue has one of the most successful celebrity-owned alcohol brands. Kylie Minogue Wines has released wines and prosecco, including non-alcoholic versions. Kylie Minogue Wines are available to buy in ASDA and online.

Take That’s main man Gary Barlow is the founder of Gary Barlow Wines, which has a variety of different types of wine available, including organic wines. Gary Barlow Wines are available in ASDA and online.

Country music superstar Dolly Parton has recently launched Dolly Wines, with both the rosé wine and the prosecco available to purchase in ASDA.

CleanCo is a non-alcoholic brand created by Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews. The brand sells spirits in a range of different flavours, without the alcohol content. CleanCo spirits are available to purchase online directly from the CleanCo website.

Prime became a viral sensation following its launch in 2022, mostly with the younger generation. The popularity of the energy drink could be down to the fame of the owners YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI. Prime is available to purchase from most UK supermarkets.

Prime isn’t KSI’s only food and drink venture as he is also part of YouTube group Sidemen, who launched Best Breakfast. The breakfast cereals which are available in a wide range of unique flavours are available to purchase from most UK supermarkets including Morrisons.

Television presenter Graham Norton who is known for his Eurovision coverage and celebrity-studded interview show has his own brand of wines named Graham Norton Wine. Graham Norton Wine is available to purchase in most supermarkets including Morrisons, ASDA, and Waitrose Cellar.

Spiderman actor Tom Holland recently launched his own alcohol-free beer named BERO, after opening up on his struggles with alcohol. BERO is available to purchase online directly from the BERO which ships internationally.

Writing and singing chart-toppers is not the only thing that Ed Sheeran can do, as he also has his own brand of hot sauce named Tingly Ted’s. Tingly Ted’s is available to purchase in ASDA and Iceland as well as from Amazon and directly from the Tingly Ted’s website.

Funny man Ricky Gervais is the co-owner of Ellers Farm Distillery, which produces Dutch Barn Vodka. According to its website, Gervais took creative leadership when it came to producing the vodka. Dutch Barn Vodka to purchase from Sainsbury’s, Amazon and other retailers.

