11 of the best comfort foods to keep you warm during cold weather - from soup to a hearty stew

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:19 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 15:20 GMT

These meals will fill you and warm you up 🍴

As the UK faces a snap of cold weather, many of us will be bundling up under blankets and trying to stay warm indoors.

When it comes to eating food during cold weather, it is also best to enjoy food that is not only nice and hot, but also comforting.

From cheese on toast to soups, here are 11 of the best ‘comfort foods’ to enjoy during the colder months.

If you're a fan of a delicious, melted, stringy cheese then there is nothing better than a cheese toastie on a cold day. Add ham or other ingredients to your toastie to make it a bit more exciting or keep it plain.

1. Cheese Toastie

If you're a fan of a delicious, melted, stringy cheese then there is nothing better than a cheese toastie on a cold day. Add ham or other ingredients to your toastie to make it a bit more exciting or keep it plain. | SÅawomir Fajer - stock.adobe.co

One of the most filling and incredibly comforting meals, Mince and Dumplings is a British classic that will not only warm you up but give you nostalgic feels.

2. Mince and Dumplings

One of the most filling and incredibly comforting meals, Mince and Dumplings is a British classic that will not only warm you up but give you nostalgic feels. | exclusive-design - stock.adobe.com

For a warming breakfast, porridge is an absolute favourite. Porridge will fill your belly and make you feel ready for the day, as well as warm. To give your porridge more taste, you could add honey and fruit.

3. Porridge

For a warming breakfast, porridge is an absolute favourite. Porridge will fill your belly and make you feel ready for the day, as well as warm. To give your porridge more taste, you could add honey and fruit. | juliasudnitskaya - stock.adobe.com

Soup is the ultimate ‘comfort food’ classic. Whether you prefer to make your own or heat up a tin, soup will give you comfort, delicious taste and most importantly - warmth.

4. Soup

Soup is the ultimate ‘comfort food’ classic. Whether you prefer to make your own or heat up a tin, soup will give you comfort, delicious taste and most importantly - warmth. | somegirl - stock.adobe.com

