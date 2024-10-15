1 . Three Fyshes Inn, Turvey

Three Fyshes Inn in Turvey has a 4.5* rating from 720 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We had one of the best pub meals we have had in a very long time. The service was friendly and efficient. They were very dog friendly- even bringing our dog her own bowl of water. But what made it stand out was the quality (and quantity) of the food, which was just gorgeous.” | TripAdvisor