3 takeaways need some improvements as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable revealed

Three takeaways in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis is in need of some improvements as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out. The majority of eateries in Luton have ratings of three or higher. All ratings were correct as of November 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated 2: Bedford College Services Ltd at Dunstable College, Kingsway, Dunstable; rated on October 1 | Xpress Pizza & Grill also trading as Gourmet Grill & Shake, a takeaway at 76 Hart Lane, Luton; rated on October 18 | Charcoal House at Unit 3 Chapel View, 26 Chapel Street, Luton; rated on October 30

Rated 3: Vault Lounge Dudubar at 19-21 High Town Road, Luton; rated on October 8 | Baba Lal Peri Peri Chicken and Pizza LTD at 94-96 High Town Road, Luton; rated on October 8 | Tiagos at 31 Farley Hill, Luton; rated on October 8 | The Hat Factory (Culture Trust Luton) at 65-67 Bute Street, Luton; rated on October 28 | Poppadom Charlies at 98 Dunstable Road, Luton; rated on October 30

Rated 4: The White Horse at 1 Market Square, Eaton Bray, Dunstable; rated on September 26 | Chef Tuoyo at 41 High Town Road, Luton; rated on October 8 | Original BABA LAL Ltd at 90 Leagrave Road, Luton; rated on October 10 | Baguette Corner at 198 Dunstable Road, Luton; rated on November 18 | Uncle M's at 99 Selbourne Road, Luton; rated on November 5

Rated 5: Cafe Masala at 63 Bower Lane, Eaton Bray, Bedfordshire; rated on October 23 | The Mayflower at 1-2 Houghton Parade, High Street North, Dunstable; rated on October 23 | Chiltern Gateway Centre at Dunstable Road, Whipsnade, Dunstable; rated on October 22 | Murganos Grill LTD at 47-53 Bute Street, Luton; rated on November 19 | Kids in Action at Apex Business Centre, Boscombe Road, Dunstable; rated on November 13 | Houghton Regis Day Centre at 12 Parkside Drive, Houghton Regis, Dunstable; rated on July 4