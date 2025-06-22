Many UK-wide pubs are offering exclusive deals, offers and discounts right now.
From Kids Eat for £1 to 2-4-1 cocktails there are plenty of money-saving food and drink offers available at a variety of pubs in the UK.
Here are 7 of the best pub deals across the UK.
1. Wetherspoons
Wetherspoons continues to offer a variety of deals, which includes its Breakfast Deal for £2.99 or less, Deli Deals, Afternoon Deals (Monday to Friday 2pm-5pm), 3 Small Plates for £14.99, and more. Please visit the Wetherspoons website for more details. | Fiona Hanson/PA Wire Photo: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire
2. Greene King
Greene King pubs across the UK are offering a variety of deals. Deals include; a £10 deal, two for one on burgers on Fridays, Kids Eat for £1 on Mondays (Hungry Horse locations), Steak for £8.99 from Monday to Wednesday, drinks deals and 15% off for Blue Light card holders. Please visit the Greene King website for more details. | Getty Images
3. All Bar One
All Bar One are offering a variety of deals including; a free Aperol Spritz or fizz for graduates, two cocktails for one from Sunday to Friday from 12pm, two courses from £18 on Sundays, bottomless brunch from £34pp, Tapas Tuesday from £29.95 and much more. Please visit the All Bar One website for more details. | Facebook-All Bar One
4. Chef & Brewer
Chef & Brewer are offering a lunch time deal which includes a wide selection of lunch dishes starting from as little as £8. Dishes in the deal include sandwiches such as the 4oz Rump Steak Sandwich. Please visit the Chef & Brewer website for more details. | Facebook-Chef & Brewer