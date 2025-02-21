These are the restaurants that have been given the AA stamp of approval 🍴

17 restaurants in the UK have been awarded an AA Rosette award

The rosette scheme celebrates excellence in the culinary industry

The scheme can award up to five rosettes

The AA has announced the full list of spring 2025 rosette winners, which includes restaurants in areas such as London, Scotland, Yorkshire and more.

The AA celebrates the excellence of the culinary industry by awarding those that have stood out with rosettes.

To determine which restaurants are worthy of a rosette, AA inspectors visit and assess the quality of the experience.

According to its website, The AA’s rosette scheme was first introduced in 1956 to celebrate "successful cooking at different levels across the UK”.

The 17 new restaurants across the UK awarded new AA Rosette awards | davit85 - stock.adobe.com

The spring 2025 winners of a rosette has now been confirmed, with 17 restaurants across the UK being awarded.

As reported by The Caterer, Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the latest collection of outstanding restaurants. From innovative tasting menus to a renewed focus on provenance and seasonality, these establishments showcase the very best of what the British food scene has to offer.

“Huge congratulations to the remarkable chefs and front of house teams whose dedication have earned them this well-deserved recognition.”

Here is the full list of spring 2025 rosette winners:

New four AA rosettes

The Tudor Pass, Egham, Surrey

Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London

New three AA rosettes

Allt Yr Afon at the Wolfscastle, Haverfordwest, Wales

Maiden Arch, Barnstaple, Devon

The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge, Suffolk

Mark Poynton at Caistor Hall, Norwich, Norfolk

Elements, Glasgow, Scotland

CORD by Le Cordon Bleu, London

Chef’s Table by Josh Barnes, Rippon, Yorkshire

Fifty Two, Harrogate, Yorkshire

Mauro Colagreco (at Raffles at the OWO), London

Sael, London

The Small Holding, Kilndown, Kent

Prithvi, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

1215 Restaurant at Fairmont Windsor Park, Windsor, Berkshire

Auberge du Lac, Welwyn, Hertfordshire

Emerald Restaurant, Maften, Northumberland

For more information on AA Rosettes, please visit the AA Rated Trips website.